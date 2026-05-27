Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 27

Smith is hitting for a .248 BA, .326 OBP and .366 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 20 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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