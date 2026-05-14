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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Giants On May 14

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .355 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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