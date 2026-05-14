Will Smith And Dodgers Face Giants On May 14

Smith is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .355 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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