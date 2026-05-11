Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 11

Smith is hitting for a .261 BA, .331 OBP and .369 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 12 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.

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