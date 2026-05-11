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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 11

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .261 BA, .331 OBP and .369 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 12 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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