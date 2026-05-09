Will Smith And Dodgers Play Braves On May 9

Smith is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .370 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 12 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.