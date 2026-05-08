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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Braves On May 8

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .385 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 12 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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