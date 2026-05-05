Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Smith is hitting for a .280 BA, .348 OBP and .400 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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