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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .280 BA, .348 OBP and .400 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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