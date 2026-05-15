Will Smith And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Smith is hitting for a .258 BA, .329 OBP and .379 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 13 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

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