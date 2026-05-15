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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Smith has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .258 BA, .329 OBP and .379 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 13 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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