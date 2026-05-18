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Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds

Will Benson

Cincinnati Reds • #30 LF

Will Benson And Reds Play Phillies On May 18

Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Benson is hitting for a .176 BA, .322 OBP and .311 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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