Will Benson And Reds Face Nationals On May 12

Benson is hitting for a .194 BA, .342 OBP and .355 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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