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Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds

Will Benson

Cincinnati Reds • #30 LF

Will Benson And Reds Face Nationals On May 12

Will Benson and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benson is hitting for a .194 BA, .342 OBP and .355 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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