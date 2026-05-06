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Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds

Will Benson

Cincinnati Reds • #30 LF

Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 6

Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Benson is hitting for a .192 BA, .311 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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