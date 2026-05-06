Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 6

Benson is hitting for a .192 BA, .311 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

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