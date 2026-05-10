Will Benson And Reds Play Astros On May 10

Benson is hitting for a .207 BA, .352 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) out to make his second start of the season.

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