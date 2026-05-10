Wenceel Perez And Tigers Take On Royals On May 10

Perez is hitting for a .167 BA, .221 OBP and .278 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored eight runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Perez has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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