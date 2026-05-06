Walker Buehler And Padres Face Giants On May 6

Buehler is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.