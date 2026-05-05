Walker Buehler And Padres Face Giants On May 5

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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