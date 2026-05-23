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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Play Rangers On May 23

Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Urena has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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