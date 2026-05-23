Walbert Urena And Angels Play Rangers On May 23

Urena is 1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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