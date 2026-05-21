Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 21

Guerrero is hitting for a .281 BA, .367 OBP and .371 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 28 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.