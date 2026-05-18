Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 18

Guerrero is hitting for a .286 BA, .373 OBP and .381 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 27 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Ryan Weathers (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.