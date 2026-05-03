Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Twins On May 3

Guerrero is hitting for a .331 BA, .421 OBP and .438 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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