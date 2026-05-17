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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 17

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .370 OBP and .360 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 25 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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