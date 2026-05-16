Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Tigers On May 16

Guerrero is hitting for a .281 BA, .373 OBP and .363 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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