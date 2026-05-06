Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 6

Guerrero is hitting for a .328 BA, .413 OBP and .427 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 21 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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