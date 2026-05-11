Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 11

Guerrero is hitting for a .308 BA, .395 OBP and .397 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 23 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

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