Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 11
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .308 BA, .395 OBP and .397 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 23 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Drew Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.