Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Orioles On May 25

Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs.

Kyle Bradish (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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