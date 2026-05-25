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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Orioles On May 25

Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mesa has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs.

Kyle Bradish (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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