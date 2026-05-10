Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Orioles On May 10

Soderstrom is hitting for a .206 BA, .294 OBP and .404 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 21 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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