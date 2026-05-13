Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Cardinals On May 13

Soderstrom is hitting for a .201 BA, .286 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 22 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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