Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 21

Soderstrom is hitting for a .194 BA, .276 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.