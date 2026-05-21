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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 21

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .194 BA, .276 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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