Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Yankees On May 13
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .183 BA, .310 OBP and .250 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 10 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Max Fried (4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.