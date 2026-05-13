Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Yankees On May 13

O'Neill is hitting for a .183 BA, .310 OBP and .250 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 10 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

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