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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Yankees On May 12

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .179 BA, .313 OBP and .232 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored 10 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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