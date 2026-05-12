Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Yankees On May 12

O'Neill is hitting for a .179 BA, .313 OBP and .232 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored 10 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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