Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 11

O'Neill is hitting for a .185 BA, .313 OBP and .241 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored nine runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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