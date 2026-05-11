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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 11

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .185 BA, .313 OBP and .241 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored nine runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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