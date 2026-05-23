Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 23

O'Neill is hitting for a .155 BA, .276 OBP and .238 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored 13 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

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