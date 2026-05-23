Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 23
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .155 BA, .276 OBP and .238 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored 13 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.
Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.