Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

O'Neill is hitting for a .146 BA, .262 OBP and .225 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .487 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.