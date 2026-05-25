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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .146 BA, .262 OBP and .225 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .487 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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