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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 17

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .174 BA, .313 OBP and .275 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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