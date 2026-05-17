Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 17

O'Neill is hitting for a .174 BA, .313 OBP and .275 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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