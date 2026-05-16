Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 16
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .169 BA, .316 OBP and .231 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.