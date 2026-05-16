Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 16

O'Neill is hitting for a .169 BA, .316 OBP and .231 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.