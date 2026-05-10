Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Pirates On May 10

Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.