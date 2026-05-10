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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Pirates On May 10

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mahle has -160 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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