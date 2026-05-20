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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 20

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-5 with a 5.59 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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