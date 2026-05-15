Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On May 15

Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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