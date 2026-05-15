Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On May 15
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.