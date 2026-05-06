Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 6

Glasnow is 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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