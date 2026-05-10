Ty France And Padres Face Cardinals On May 10

France is hitting for a .279 BA, .313 OBP and .574 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored nine runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. France has recorded one steal on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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