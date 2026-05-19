Tristan Gray And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19

Gray is hitting for a .236 BA, .282 OBP and .375 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Jason Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

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