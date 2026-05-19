FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins

Tristan Gray

Minnesota Twins • #4 2B

Tristan Gray And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19

Tristan Gray and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Houston Astros at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gray has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is hitting for a .236 BA, .282 OBP and .375 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Jason Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Gray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News