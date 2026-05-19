Tristan Gray And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19
Tristan Gray and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Houston Astros at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gray has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gray is hitting for a .236 BA, .282 OBP and .375 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Jason Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.