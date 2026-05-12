Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 12

Rogers is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, April 25 when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.