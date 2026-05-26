Trevor Larnach And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On May 26

Larnach is hitting for a .274 BA, .392 OBP and .395 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 22 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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