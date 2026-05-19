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Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins

Trevor Larnach

Minnesota Twins • #9 LF

Trevor Larnach And Twins Play Astros On May 19

Trevor Larnach and his Minnesota Twins will face the Houston Astros at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Larnach has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Larnach is hitting for a .267 BA, .394 OBP and .400 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 18 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Larnach has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Jason Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Larnach

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