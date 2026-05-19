Trevor Larnach And Twins Play Astros On May 19

Larnach is hitting for a .267 BA, .394 OBP and .400 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 18 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Larnach has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Jason Alexander will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.