Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Royals On May 25

Grisham is hitting for a .196 BA, .321 OBP and .374 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 27 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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