Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 13
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .178 BA, .307 OBP and .370 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 25 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish (1-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.