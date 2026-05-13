Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 13

Grisham is hitting for a .178 BA, .307 OBP and .370 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 25 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (1-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.