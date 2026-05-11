Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 11

Grisham is hitting for a .178 BA, .303 OBP and .357 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 23 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Grisham has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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