Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Brewers On May 9

Grisham is hitting for a .177 BA, .307 OBP and .363 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 23 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Grisham has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Kyle Harrison (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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