Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Reds On May 18

Turner is hitting for a .236 BA, .286 OBP and .340 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 29 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Turner has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third of the season.

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