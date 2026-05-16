Trea Turner And Phillies Face Pirates On May 16
Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Turner has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Turner is hitting for a .231 BA, .281 OBP and .335 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 27 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Turner has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.