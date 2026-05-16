Trea Turner And Phillies Face Pirates On May 16

Turner is hitting for a .231 BA, .281 OBP and .335 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 27 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Turner has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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