Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 27

Hernandez is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .439 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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