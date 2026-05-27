Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 27
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .439 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.