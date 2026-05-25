Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 25

Hernandez is hitting for a .277 BA, .352 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 29 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tanner Gordon will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.