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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 25

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .277 BA, .352 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 29 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tanner Gordon will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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